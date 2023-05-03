Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $39,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

