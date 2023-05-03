Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,502 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 15.7 %

ANET stock opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,897 shares of company stock worth $53,461,611. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

