Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CF Industries worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,914,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

