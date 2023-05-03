Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 14,115 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

FMC Stock Down 5.9 %

FMC stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.