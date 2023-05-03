1,354 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.