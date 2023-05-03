Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.11 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

