Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $77,908,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,659 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $308.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.