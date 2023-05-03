Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 46,230 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

