South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 153,269 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 810,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock worth $178,208,971. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

