Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,146 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 421,512 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

