D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after purchasing an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.17.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

