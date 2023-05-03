Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $13.80 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

