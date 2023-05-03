LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,790,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,577 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $67,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.