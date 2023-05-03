Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

