Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,884,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 73.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,803,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 763,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 440.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 933,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

