Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 9,510 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,667,000 after acquiring an additional 636,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NYSE CTLT opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

