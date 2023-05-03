Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.