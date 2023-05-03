Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,945,175.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 506,744 shares of company stock worth $64,229,980 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.