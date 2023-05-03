Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Block were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,147,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

