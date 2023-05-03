Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $68,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 809 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $972,303.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,971 shares of company stock worth $700,889 and have sold 34,117 shares worth $2,673,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

