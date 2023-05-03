Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,304,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

American Water Works stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.