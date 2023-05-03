Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

