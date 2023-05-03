Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,280 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $4,979,066.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,236.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.25 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

