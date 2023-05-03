Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 126,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 1.6 %

JBL opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.