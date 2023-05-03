Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

