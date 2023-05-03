Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

