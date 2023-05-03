LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $60,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,312,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,385,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($74.73) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

NYSE:TTE opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

