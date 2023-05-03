IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 441.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

