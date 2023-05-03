Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

