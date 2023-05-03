Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $96,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $179.50 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.