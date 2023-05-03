LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.76% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $63,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

