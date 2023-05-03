Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.01 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

