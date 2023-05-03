Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

