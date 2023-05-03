IFP Advisors Inc Sells 25,698 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,698 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 286.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

