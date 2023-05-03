Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

