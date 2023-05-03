Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,094 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

