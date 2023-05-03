Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 214,825 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $173.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

