GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPM opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a market capitalization of $407.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

