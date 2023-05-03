Westpac Banking Corp Has $563,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1,269.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,226,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.