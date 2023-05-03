3,834 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,802,000 after acquiring an additional 128,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LKQ Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.
LKQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,161,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,688,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock valued at $178,208,971. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
