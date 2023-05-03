Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,863 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a 200 day moving average of $231.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

