Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $13.37 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 8.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 854,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

