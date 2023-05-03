WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $446.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

