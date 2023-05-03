Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

