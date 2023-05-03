Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 561 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $158.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

