Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

