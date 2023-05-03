Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 185 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

