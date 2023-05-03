Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 162,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 663.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 80,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,055 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

VLO stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.