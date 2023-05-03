Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

