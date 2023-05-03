Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

